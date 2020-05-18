Sarah Hammond (D) - U.S. House District 11

Hammond is running for election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania's 11th Congressional District.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Sarah Hammond (Democratic Party) is running for election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania's 11th Congressional District. She is on the ballot in the Democratic primary on June 2, 2020.

Hammond was a 2019 Democratic candidate who sought election to the Pennsylvania State Senate to represent District 33. Hammond lost the general special election on May 21, 2019.

Hammond was a candidate who sought election to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives to represent District 169. She lost the general election on November 6, 2018, after advancing from the primary on May 15, 2018.