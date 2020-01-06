Rosie Davis - Pa. Auditor General

Rosie Davis ( Democratic Party ) is running for election for Pennsylvania Auditor General . She is on the ballot in the Democratic primary on June 2, 2020 .

She is a Certified Public Accountant and the current Vice-Chairman of the Smithfield Township Board of Auditors, to which she was first elected in 2018. Davis' professional experience includes working in financial management consulting. She is a member of the Finance Committee of the Shawnee Valley Owners Association and the Monroe County NAACP.[