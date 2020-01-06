Rosie Davis - Pa. Auditor General

Rosie Davis (Democratic Party) is running for election for Pennsylvania Auditor General. She is on the ballot in the Democratic primary on June 2, 2020.
Rosie Davis was born in Oklahoma.
She is a Certified Public Accountant and the current Vice-Chairman of the Smithfield Township Board of Auditors, to which she was first elected in 2018. Davis' professional experience includes working in financial management consulting. She is a member of the Finance Committee of the Shawnee Valley Owners Association and the Monroe County NAACP.[
Davis holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and political science from Texas Woman's University.
SOURCE: Ballotpedia