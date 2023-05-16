Road construction impedes access to voting precinct in York County

Officials say they will be petitioning the York County Court of Common Pleas to extend the voting hours in the precinct at Conewago Elementary School.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Road construction impeded access to the voting precinct at Conewago Elementary School on Tuesday.

Officials said that the construction was unexpected and impeded public access for a time.

As a result, York County worked with the Department of State, the Public Utility Commission, York County Office of Emergency Management and PEMA to correct the issue.

If voters are accessing the precinct by Susquehanna Trail, there is a detour. Voters can access the precinct directly via Butter Road.

Officials say that York County will be petitioning the York County Court of Common Pleas to extend the voting hours in the precinct to allow voters additional time for those who may have been unable to access it earlier Tuesday.

Additional information is expected to be released this evening.