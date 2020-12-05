Rick Hodge - Democratic primary candidate in PA House 99 race

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Rick Hodge, a self-described progressive, is running in the Democratic primary for the right to challenge incumbent Republican David Zimmerman in the PA House District 99 race.

Hodges' top policy priorities include making the state fund all of its schools through the fair funding formula, the state calculation used to divvy up new education dollars that accounts for factors including poverty, school size and a district’s ability to generate revenue. He also cites the lack of affordable housing in northeast Lancaster County as one of his top campaign issues.