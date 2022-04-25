Republican candidates for Pa.'s U.S. Senate seat to meet for live, prime-time debate

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editor's Note: The above video is from April 13.
Leading candidates for the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat will meet Monday night for their first live-televised prime-time debate in an increasingly expensive primary race that features the candidate newly endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
The Trump-endorsed Mehmet Oz — the celebrity heart surgeon best known as daytime TV’s host of “The Dr. Oz Show” — will appear with four others at the studio of WHTM-TV in Harrisburg for the one-hour debate.
They are: conservative activist Kathy Barnette; real estate investor Jeff Bartos; ex-hedge fund CEO David McCormick; and Carla Sands, Trump’s ambassador to Denmark.
All five met the polling threshold set by the station's parent company as they vie for the nomination to succeed retiring two-term Republican Sen. Pat Toomey in the presidential battleground state.
The campaign is one of this year’s premier Senate contests, with carpetbaggery a prominent and persistent issue following the recent arrival of three wealthy and well-connected candidates from other states — McCormick, Oz and Sands.
The race is also an expensive duel between McCormick and Oz, who combined — with super PACs that support them — have reported spending more than $37 million.
The primary election is May 17.
The debate begins at 8 p.m. and is to be televised on stations in Pennsylvania’s six media markets, as well as stations in Youngstown, Ohio, and Elmira and Buffalo, New York, New York City and Washington.