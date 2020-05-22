Republican Jedidiah Nessinger running in primary to represent PA House 86th District

Nessinger is one of three candidates on the GOP primary ticket running for the right to replace Rep. Mark Keller, who has been serving since 2005

Jedidiah E. Nessinger (R) is one of three candidates running in the Republican primary for the right to replace Rep. Mark Keller in the 86th District of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

Keller announced that he is not seeking re-election.

PA State House District 86 serves all of Perry County and part of Cumberland County consisting of the townships of Hopewell, Shippensburg, and Southampton and the boroughs of Newburg, and Shippensburg.

Nessigner is a small business owner from Perry County. If elected, the three main concerns he says he will tackle are: