Rep. Meuser returns to the House

Incumbent Dan Meuser (R) beat Amanda Waldman (D) in the race to represent Pennsylvania’s 9th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

According to MeuserForCongress.com, he supports an economy that works for everyone, a tax system that values the middle class and wants to protect and strengthen Social Security and Medicare.

In 2021-2022, Rep. Meuser served on the Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Committee on Small Business.

He voted against impeaching former President Donald Trump, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Equality Act and Women’s Health Protection Act of 2021.

He voted in favor of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022, the SAFE Banking Act of 2021 and the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act.

The self-proclaimed conservative business leader will start the new term on Jan. 3, 2023.

He first assumed office on Jan. 3, 2019, and served for two terms.