Rep. Torren Ecker running for reelection in PA's 193rd Legislative District

HARRISBURG, Pa. — State Rep. Torren Ecker, a Republican, is running for his third term in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. He represents the 193rd Legislative District, which covers parts of Adams and Cumberland counties.

He is running unopposed.

Ecker was first elected in 2018 after defeating Democratic-challenger, Matthew Nelson. He secured his first re-election bid after running unopposed in 2020.

Upon graduating from Spring Grove Area High School, Ecker enrolled at George Mason University, becoming a first-generation college student in his family. He returned to Pennsylvania to start his career after getting his law degree from Western Michigan University.