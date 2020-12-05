Rep. Stan Saylor - PA State House District 94

RED LION, Pa. — Republican Stan Saylor is currently running unopposed for reelection to the PA House, representing the 94th District in York County. He first won the seat in 1992.
Saylor currently serves as the Chair of the powerful House Appropriations Committee. The Appropriations Committee is in charge of crafting the annual state budget and evaluating the fiscal impact of each piece of legislation that is passed by the House. Saylor is also chair of the Committee on Committees, which recommends to the House the members that will serve on the standing committees, and serves on the House Rules Committee.
Rep. Saylor pushed to for convert Pennsylvania’s predominately diesel-powered mass transit fleets to natural gas, earning him recognition and an award from the Clean Vehicle Education Foundation and NGV America.
Saylor graduated from Dallastown Area High School, and majored in political science at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He resides in Windsor Township, York County.
The 94th Legislative District consists of the following municipalities in York County: Chanceford Twp., Delta, East Prospect, Felton, Lower Chanceford Twp., Lower Windsor Twp., Peach Bottom Twp., Red Lion, parts of Springettsbury Twp., Stewartstown, Windsor, Windsor Twp., Winterstown and Yorkana.