Rep. Stan Saylor - PA State House District 94

RED LION, Pa. — Republican Stan Saylor is currently running unopposed for reelection to the PA House, representing the 94th District in York County. He first won the seat in 1992.

Saylor currently serves as the Chair of the powerful House Appropriations Committee. The Appropriations Committee is in charge of crafting the annual state budget and evaluating the fiscal impact of each piece of legislation that is passed by the House. Saylor is also chair of the Committee on Committees, which recommends to the House the members that will serve on the standing committees, and serves on the House Rules Committee.