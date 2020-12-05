Rep. Russell Diamond: Running for re-election in PA House District 102

The Republican incumbent has represented western Lebanon County in PA District 102 since 2014

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Rep. Russell Diamond, a Republican, is the incumbent candidate in PA House District 102, which serves the Lebanon County boroughs of Cleona, Jonestown, Myerstown and Richland and the townships of Annville, Bethel, Heidelberg, Jackson, Millcreek, North Lebanon, South Lebanon, Swatara, Union and West Lebanon.

Diamond is running unopposed in the Republican primary. He is seeking a fourth term in office.

First elected to the State House in 2014, Diamond ran unopposed in the general election in 2018.

A former laborer at the O’Sullivan Corporation in Lebanon, Diamond is also a former professional musician who became a small business owner when he opened a recording studio that eventually morphed into Raintree Multimedia, a CD manufacturing and duplicating service.