Rep. Mark Gillen, State House District 128

The representative was first elected in 2011 is running unopposed for re-election in 2020.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Republican Mark Gillen is running unopposed for re-election to the PA House, representing the 128th District parts of Berks County and Lancaster County.

Gillen serves on four committees: Aging & Older Adult Services, Agriculture & Rural Affairs, Education and Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness, Secretary.

As a state representative, his concerns are eliminating wasteful spending and property taxes and reducing the size of state government.

He is also a Pennsylvania licensed emergency medical technician and an Act 48 certified teacher.

Before elected, he served as the Educational Director of the Salt and Light Foundation where he worked on international projects. He previously was a Pennsylvania correctional officer. Gillen also was a Berks County jury commissioner.