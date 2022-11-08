Rep. Lloyd Smucker wins race for Pennsylvania’s 11th Congressional District

Republican Lloyd Smucker has won a second consecutive term in the U.S. House of Representatives after defeating challenger Bob Hollister.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Rep. Lloyd Smucker (R ) has won a second consecutive term in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing the 11th Congressional District, according to the AP projection.

Smucker was first elected to represent Pennsylvania's 16th Congressional District in 2016.

Prior to joining Congress, Smucker was a member of the Pennsylvania State Senate, representing District 13 from 2008 to 2016, and a town supervisor for West Lampeter Township.

He attended Franklin and Marshall and Lebanon Valley colleges. His professional experience includes owning his own construction company from 1981 to 2005.

Currently, Smucker serves on the Committee on Ways & Means and the Committee on the Budget.

He voted against the impeachment of Former President Donald Trump as well as the Women’s Health Protection Act of 2021, and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Smucker voted in favor of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022, the SAFE Banking Act of 2021, and the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, according to Ballotpedia.

He will assume his new term on Jan. 3, 2023.

