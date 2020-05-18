Rep. Lloyd Smucker (R) - U.S. House District 11

Smucker is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania's 11th Congressional District.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Lloyd Smucker (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania's 11th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2021.

Smucker (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania's 11th Congressional District. He is on the ballot in the Republican primary on June 2, 2020.

Smucker attended Franklin and Marshall and Lebanon Valley Colleges. His professional experience includes owning his own construction company from 1981 to 2005.

According to Ballotpedia, Smucker was first elected to represent Pennsylvania's 16th Congressional District in 2016.