Rep. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-Pa. 28th district): running for re-election

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Kristin Phillips-Hill is a member of the Pennsylvania State Senate, representing District 28. She assumed office on Dec. 1, 2018. Her current term ends on Nov. 30, 2022.
Phillips-Hill is running for re-election to the Pennsylvania State Senate to represent District 28. She is on the ballot in the Republican primary on May 17, 2022.
Phillips-Hill is a former Republican member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, representing District 93 from 2014 to 2018.
She is the chair of the Communications & Technology Committee and the vice chair of the Senate Agriculture & Rural Affairs Committee. She also serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee, Banking & Insurance Committee, Senate Finance Committee, and the Senate State Government Committee.
Phillips-Hill earned her bachelor's degree in political science and her master's degree in Public Policy from Rutgers University.
Her professional experience includes working as a legislative aide and as the former owner of a small business.
SOURCE: Ballotpedia