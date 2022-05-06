Rep. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-Pa. 28th district): running for re-election

Phillips-Hill is running for re-election to the Pennsylvania State Senate to represent District 28. She is on the ballot in the Republican primary on May 17, 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Kristin Phillips-Hill is a member of the Pennsylvania State Senate, representing District 28. She assumed office on Dec. 1, 2018. Her current term ends on Nov. 30, 2022.

Phillips-Hill is running for re-election to the Pennsylvania State Senate to represent District 28. She is on the ballot in the Republican primary on May 17, 2022.

Phillips-Hill is a former Republican member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, representing District 93 from 2014 to 2018.

Phillips-Hill earned her bachelor's degree in political science and her master's degree in Public Policy from Rutgers University.

Her professional experience includes working as a legislative aide and as the former owner of a small business.