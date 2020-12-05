Rep. Kerry Benninghoff, State House District 171

Representative Kerry Benningoff is running Democrat Peter Buck for District 171, representing parts of Centre County and Mifflin County.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Representative Kerry Benninghoff, who is Republican, is running against Democrat Peter Buck for the PA House seat in District 171, representing parts of Centre County including townships of Gregg, Harris, Penn, Potter, Spring and Walker and Mifflin County consisting of townships in Armagh, Brown, Decatur and Union.

Benninghoff is passionate about cancer research, healthcare initiatives, a great educational system, being a voice for victims of crime and serving seniors.

In November 2018, he was elected to serve as Majority Whip. For this role, he is responsible for tracking House votes, aiding the Majority Leader in advancing the Caucus agenda, and informing his Republican colleagues on upcoming issues and important pieces of legislation.

He is a graduate of State College Area High School and attended Pennsylvania State University. He is also a graduate of the Certified Coroners Training Program in Hershey.