elections

Rep. Keith Greiner running unopposed for PA State House District 43

Greiner is running unopposed.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The 43rd Legislative district covers parts of Lancaster County including East Lampeter, Strasburg, Upper Leacock, West Earl, West Lampeter and parts of Lancaster Township. It also covers Strasburg borough.

Republican (Incumbent*):
Rep. Keith Greiner is a Republican member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. He has represented the 43rd district since 2013. 

Greiner graduated from Conestoga Valley High School and received a bachelor's degree from Penn State University. 

Greiner has served as Lancaster County Controller and was on the Upper Leacock Township Board of Supervisors.  

