Rep. Keith Gillespie (R-Pa. 47th district): running for re-election

Editor's note: The above video is from May 2, 2022.

Rep. Keith Gillespie is a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, representing District 47. He assumed office on Dec. 1, 2002. His current term ends on Nov. 30, 2022.

Gillespie is running for re-election to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives to represent District 47. He is on the ballot in the Republican primary on May 17, 2022.

He is the chair of the House Game & Fisheries Committee and serves on the Professional Licensure Committee.

Gillespie graduated from Solanco High School in 1970. He attended both Keystone Junior College and Franklin and Marshall College.

After college, Gillespie was drawn to the health care field through his desire to help people. In 1972, he became one of the first certified paramedics in Pennsylvania through a national pilot program. In 1978, Gillespie started Lancaster Medical Transport Inc. that later became part of White Rose Ambulance based in York County.