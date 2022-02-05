Rep. Johnathan Hershey (R-Pa. 86th district): running for re-election

Hershey is running for re-election to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives to represent District 86. He is on the ballot in the Republican primary on May 17.

Rep. Johnathan Hershey is a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, representing District 86. He assumed office on Dec. 1, 2018. His current term ends on Nov. 30, 2022.

Hershey is running for re-election to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives to represent District 86. He is on the ballot in the Republican primary on May 17, 2022.

Hershey is a lifelong Mifflintown resident. He graduated from Juniata High School and Messiah College with Magna Cum Laude honors. He earned a

Bachelor of Arts degree with a double major in economics and politics.

After graduating from college, Hershey worked for a microfinance nonprofit for family farmers in East Africa as an administrator and fundraiser.

Later in life, he served as a legislative assistant to Congressman Charlie Dent in Washington D.C. In his role as legislative assistant, Hershey worked on researching and developing legislation on topics including agriculture, appropriations, foreign aid, and nutrition.