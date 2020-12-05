Rep. Johnathan Hershey - PA State House District 82

Elected in 2018 and running unopposed in 2020.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Republican Johnathan Hershey is running unopposed for reelection to the PA House representing the 82nd District in Juniata County, northern Franklin County, and central Mifflin County.

Hershey currently serves on the Agriculture & Rural Affairs Committee, the Children & Youth Committee, the Gaming Oversight Committee, the Health Committee, the Human Services Committee, and the Judiciary Committee.

Hershey is a lifelong Mifflintown resident. He graduated from Juniata High School and Messiah College with magna cum laude honors. He earned a

Bachelor of Arts degree with a double major in economics and politics.

After graduating from college, Hershey worked for a microfinance nonprofit for family farmers in East Africa as an administrator and fundraiser.

Later in life, he served as a legislative assistant to Congressman Charlie Dent in Washington D.C. In his role as legislative assistant, Hershey worked on researching and developing legislation on topics including agriculture, appropriations, foreign aid, and nutrition.

Johnathan Hershey looks forward to continuing to be an accessible resource for the 82nd District, as well as crafting constituents' concerns into policy that can solve complex issues.

In Harrisburg, Hershey plans to continue to focus on protecting family farms and small businesses, improving workforce training for career and technical jobs, fighting wasteful state spending, and reforming the Commonwealth's tax structure.

He plans to provide more opportunity directly to the region he's proud to call home and move the dialogue in Harrisburg in a direction that reflects the values of the 82nd District.