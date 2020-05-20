Rep. Fred Keller (R) - U.S. House District 12

Keller is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District.

Fred Keller (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District. He assumed office on June 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2021.

Keller is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District. He is on the ballot in the Republican primary on June 2, 2020.

Keller is a former Republican member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, representing District 85 from 2011 to 2019. He resigned his seat on May 24, 2019.

According to Ballotpedia, Keller graduated from the Don Paul Shrear Real Estate School.

His professional experience includes working for Conestoga Wood Specialties Corp. for the past 25 years, eventually being promoted to plant manager. He has also served as the auditor for Middlecreek Township.