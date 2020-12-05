Rep. Francis X. Ryan: Running for re-election in PA House District 101

Ryan, a Republican, was first elected to the state House in 2016.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Francis X. Ryan is running for a third term in the 101st District of the State House of Representatives, which is located in Lebanon County. He is on the Republican ballot in the Pennsylvania Primary.

Calvin Clements is the Democratic primary candidate running for the right to oppose Ryan in the general election.

Ryan defeated Cesar Liriano in the 2018 election, earning 65 percent of the vote.

In the current legislative session, Ryan is serving on the Aging & Older Adult Services Committee, the Finance Committee, the Liquor Control Committee, the State Government Committee, and is the subcommittee chair on Military and Veterans Facilities in the Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee.

Ryan is a retired Marine Reserve colonel who earned three Legions of Merit, the Bronze Star, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Navy Commendation Medal and the U. S. Army Commendation Medal during his military service.