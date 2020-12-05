Rep. David Zimmerman: Running for re-election in PA House District 99

Zimmerman, a former East Earl Township supervisor has his northern Lancaster County district in the state House since 2014.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — David H. Zimmerman is running for re-election for PA House District 99 in the Republican primary. He has served in the House since 2014, representing a district that covers several eastern Lancaster County townships and includes the boroughs of Akron, New Holland and Terre Hill.

He defeated Democratic challenger Elizabeth Malarkey in 2018.

A native of East Earl Township, Zimmerman is a former member of the Lancaster County Transportation Committee and the Lancaster County Planning Commission. He also served as the chairman of the East Earl Township Board of Supervisors and as the township's roadmaster.

In the most recent state legislative session, Zimmerman has served as secretary of the House Agriculture & Rural Affairs Committee, and as a member of the Environmental Resources & Energy Committee, the Health Committee, and the Insurance Committee.