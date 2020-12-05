Rep. David Hickernell: Running for re-election in PA House District 98

Hickernell, a state legislator since 2003, is seeking a 10th term in office.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — State Rep. David Hickernell is running for re-election in the Republican primary for PA House District 98, which serves portions of western Lancaster County and Londonderry Township in Dauphin County.

A member of the state House since 2003, Hickernell is currently serving as Chairman of the House Professional Licensure Committee and as a member on both the House Education Committee and the House Rules Committee.

In previous legislative sessions, he served as Chairman of the House Education Committee, and Chairman of the Tourism and Recreational Development Committee.