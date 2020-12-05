Rep. David Hickernell: Running for re-election in PA House District 98

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — State Rep. David Hickernell is running for re-election in the Republican primary for PA House District 98, which serves portions of western Lancaster County and Londonderry Township in Dauphin County.
A member of the state House since 2003, Hickernell is currently serving as Chairman of the House Professional Licensure Committee and as a member on both the House Education Committee and the House Rules Committee.
In previous legislative sessions, he served as Chairman of the House Education Committee, and Chairman of the Tourism and Recreational Development Committee.
A 1977 graduate of Donegal High School and a 1983 graduate of Elizabethtown College, Hickernell lives in West Donegal Township with his wife, Karen, and he has one adult daughter.