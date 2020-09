The president will appear at AvFlight in Terminal 3 of the Harrisburg International Airport.

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — President Donald Trump will make a campaign stop in Central Pennsylvania as part of a series of "Great American Comeback" events he's hosting next week, his campaign announced Friday.

Trump will visit the Harrisburg International Airport at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26. His appearance will be at AvFlight Harrisburg at Terminal 3 in the airport, located in Middletown.

Doors for the event open at 4 p.m.