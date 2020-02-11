President Trump makes campaign stop at airport in Luzerne County

Pennsylvania remains prominent as candidates criss-cross the state asking for votes

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Pres. Donald Trump made his last push for votes in Pennsylvania with a rally at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in Luzerne County.

Air Force One arrived at the airport around 2:30 p.m. on Monday and the president was greeted by a large boisterous crowd.

.@realDonaldTrump: “This crowd doesn’t look like second place” addressing a crowd of thousands in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/V61T2A1Jhe — Chelsea Strub (@chelseastrub) November 2, 2020

"You are an enthusiastic bunch, you are something," said Trump.

Pres. Trump noted his economic successes during his administration and warned that his opponents would send the economy into a "deep depression."

"Pennsylvania, it's going to be up to you. It's such a big deal," said Trump. "I am your voice and we will make America great again."

Pres. Trump finished speaking shortly before 4 p.m.

The president spoke at a campaign rally at the Williamsport Regional Airport in Montoursville on Saturday and held an event last Thursday in the Lehigh Valley.