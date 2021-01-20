President Biden thanks "home state" of Pennsylvania at virtual inauguration celebration

The newly minted President Joe Biden celebrated his inauguration online with two home states: Pennsylvania, where he was born, and Delaware, where he has long lived.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The newly minted President Joe Biden celebrated his inauguration online with two “home states”—Pennsylvania, where he was born, and Delaware, where he has long resided.

The virtual event was hosted by the Pennsylvania and Delaware Democratic Parties.

Speakers included former Pennsylvania Governor Ed Rendell, Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden also joined with a special thanks for the support from their home states.

“We weren't going to let this day pass without stopping by to say thank you to all of you from our childhood homes,” President Biden said.

“Yes, from our childhoods to our days at university to raising our children, Pennsylvania and Delaware have profoundly shaped who we are,” First Lady Biden said.

The event was held online due to pandemic restrictions.