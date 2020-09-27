Pres. Trump makes appeal to Pennsylvania at "Great American Comeback" rally

President Donald Trump made a campaign stop in Harrisburg Sept. 26 for his "Great American Comeback" rally.

The reelection rally drew thousands to the Harrisburg International Airport, where the president held his first public appearance since naming a nominee to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Immediately prior to the event, the president had announced his intention to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett as the next justice on the Supreme Court.

The pick could be consequential to Trump's election fortunes, as it could bring some focus off the administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nationally, 64.6 percent of Americans disapprove of Trump's handling of the coronavirus crisis, according to data from FiveThirtyEight.

The Trump campaign may be eager to shift the public's attention to stacking federal courts with conservative judges, an issue that energizes many conservative voters.

"This is our third nomination, Justice Gorsuch, Justice Kavanaugh, and now we got Amy, along with 300 federal judges by the end of this term," Trump said.

The president spoke on several issues relevant to Pennsylvania, a swing state where recent polling by FiveThirtyEight shows Trump trailing Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden 49.7 to 44.9 percent of the vote. With 20 electoral votes, the Keystone State is a key state to win this election.

"We will win the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," Trump said.

Trump contrasted his support of fracking in Pennsylvania with Biden's proposal to ban new fracking projects, but not end ones already in operation.

"Sleepy Joe Biden is about to ban fracking," Trump said. "That’s not good for Pennsylvania."

The president also suggested, without evidence, that mail-in ballots would cause widespread election fraud in Pennsylvania.

"The only way they can win Pennsylvania, frankly, is to cheat on the ballots," he said.

Because of Pennsylvania's critical role in deciding the election, the Trump campaign will hold several more high-profile events in the 38 days leading up to Nov. 3.