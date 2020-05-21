Some Cumberland County polling sites temporarily changed

A portion Cumberland County polling locations have temporarily been moved for the June 2 primary election.
These changes are due to the primary election date change because of the COVID-19 pandemic and will be used for this election only according to a release from Cumberland County officials.
“Some of the locations had to be moved because they were in senior living centers, apartments or moved because of scheduled construction,” said Bethany Salzarulo, director Bureau of Elections.
To ensure safety, all voting machines and common areas will be wiped down, hand sanitizer will be provided, and social distancing will be enforced.
The county recommends that all voters wear masks.
The new temporary polling locations are:
- Camp Hill Precinct 5
Old: Camp Hill High School - 100 S. 24th Street, Camp Hill
New: Hoover Elementary School - 420 S. 24th Street, Camp Hill
- Carlisle Precinct 3-2
Old: Forest Park Health Center - 700 Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle
New: Carlisle Baptist Church - 701 Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle
- Carlisle Precinct 4-1
Old: One West Penn Apartments - 1 W. Penn Street, Carlisle
New: Carlisle Alliance Church - 237 E. North Street, Carlisle
- Carlisle 5
Old: Stuart Community Center - 415 Franklin Street, Carlisle
New: Grace Baptist Church - 777 W. North Street, Carlisle
- East Pennsboro 1 & 3
Old: West Creek Hills Elementary - 400 Erford Road, Camp Hill
New: East Pennsboro Area Middle School - 529 N. Enola Drive, Enola
- East Pennsboro 8 & 10
Old: East Pennsboro Elementary School - 840 Panther Parkway, Enola
New: East Pennsboro Area Middle School - 529 N. Enola Drive, Enola
- Lower Allen Precinct 6
Old: Bethany Village - 325 Wesley Drive, Mechanicsburg
New: Christian Life Assembly - 2645 Lisburn Road, Camp Hill
- Upper Allen Precinct 7
Old: Messiah Village - 100 Mount Allen Drive, Mechanicsburg
New: Upper Allen Municipal Building - 100 Gettysburg Pike, Mechanicsburg
The deadline to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot is May 2, and ballots must be returned to the Bureau of Elections by June 2, at 8 p.m.
Visit the Bureau of Elections for polling place locations, links to a variety of forms, frequently asked questions and other information. For more information, residents can contact the Bureau of Elections at 717.240.6385 or 888.697.0371, ext. 6385, or at bureauofelections@ccpa.net.