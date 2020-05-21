Some Cumberland County polling sites temporarily changed

Some Cumberland County polling sites have been changed temporarily for the June 2 Primary Election

A portion Cumberland County polling locations have temporarily been moved for the June 2 primary election.

These changes are due to the primary election date change because of the COVID-19 pandemic and will be used for this election only according to a release from Cumberland County officials.

“Some of the locations had to be moved because they were in senior living centers, apartments or moved because of scheduled construction,” said Bethany Salzarulo, director Bureau of Elections.

To ensure safety, all voting machines and common areas will be wiped down, hand sanitizer will be provided, and social distancing will be enforced.

The county recommends that all voters wear masks.

The new temporary polling locations are:

Camp Hill Precinct 5

Old: Camp Hill High School - 100 S. 24th Street, Camp Hill

New: Hoover Elementary School - 420 S. 24th Street, Camp Hill

Old: Forest Park Health Center - 700 Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle

New: Carlisle Baptist Church - 701 Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle

Old: One West Penn Apartments - 1 W. Penn Street, Carlisle

New: Carlisle Alliance Church - 237 E. North Street, Carlisle

Old: Stuart Community Center - 415 Franklin Street, Carlisle

New: Grace Baptist Church - 777 W. North Street, Carlisle

Old: West Creek Hills Elementary - 400 Erford Road, Camp Hill

New: East Pennsboro Area Middle School - 529 N. Enola Drive, Enola

Old: East Pennsboro Elementary School - 840 Panther Parkway, Enola

New: East Pennsboro Area Middle School - 529 N. Enola Drive, Enola

Old: Bethany Village - 325 Wesley Drive, Mechanicsburg

New: Christian Life Assembly - 2645 Lisburn Road, Camp Hill

Old: Messiah Village - 100 Mount Allen Drive, Mechanicsburg

New: Upper Allen Municipal Building - 100 Gettysburg Pike, Mechanicsburg

The deadline to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot is May 2, and ballots must be returned to the Bureau of Elections by June 2, at 8 p.m.