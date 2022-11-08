Poll and campaign workers say election was calm, despite concerns

Pennsylvania was identified by the FBI and Department of Justice as a state with a higher number of threats to poll workers and voters.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Political division nationwide fueled safety concerns heading into Election Day. Enough so that the Commonwealth was identified among states with a higher number of threats to voters and poll workers.

Despite the lingering concerns about polarization nationwide, today’s polls were relatively calm.

"You wouldn't know it. It's been very pleasant. Everybody's been polite," Brian Hook, the judge of elections for Susquehanna Township Ward Two in Dauphin County.

Hoke says there were only a few minor disturbances.

"You know, you get one or two that want to make a scene, but nothing out of the ordinary," Hoke said.

Those running the elections were not the only ones who said things stayed calm.

"It’s been a great experience," Vonda with the Doug Mastriano campaign said. "I'm enjoying talking to people, just saying ‘Hi and thanks for coming.’ Appreciate them showing up."

Campaign workers making a final push to voters also say they had good experiences at the polls.

"Nobody was making any rude comments or being disrespectful," Vonda said. "Everybody's being pretty friendly, even if they don't agree."

Hoke says he's glad that people let their personal opinions on the ballot.