Pa. State House District 171 - Peter Buck

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Democrat Peter Buck is running against Representative Kerry Benningoff for District 171, representing parts of Centre County including townships of Gregg, Harris, Penn, Potter, Spring and Walker and Mifflin County consisting of townships in Armagh, Brown, Decatur and Union.

Buck's priorities are education, environment and economic strength and business.

He serves on the executive committees of the Pennsylvania Environmental Resource Consortium and the Penns Valley Conservation Association. Buck also works at Penn State University’s Sustainability Institute where he collaborates with teachers, students, staff and community members on sustainability projects.

In 2017, he gave a Ted Talk called “What’s the Future Hold? Ask a Metalhead” which has been viewed 190,000 times.