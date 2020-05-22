Perry Stambaugh, running in Republican primary in PA House District 86

Stambaugh is one of three Republicans running for the right to replace Rep. Mark Keller, who was served in the district since 2005

Perry A. Stambaugh (R) is running in the Republican primary for a chance to replace Rep. Mark Keller in the 86th District of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

Keller announced that he is not seeking re-election.

PA State House District 86 serves all of Perry County and part of Cumberland County consisting of the townships of Hopewell, Shippensburg, and Southampton and the boroughs of Newburg, and Shippensburg.

Stambaugh is the sixth-generation to grow up on his family's farm in Green Park, Tyrone Township, Perry County. His early years were busy days of farm chores and activities involving church, school, family, 4-H, and the Boy Scout.

He graduated from West Perry High School and then Penn State University. After graduating from college he began a career in rural and community journalism, covering local, statewide, and national issues.

Stambaugh has served as a Tyrone Township Republican Committeeperson since 1990, he was chairman of the Perry County Republican Committee from 200-2008, and a member of the Republican State Committee from 1996-2010 and 2012-2014.