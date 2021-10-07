Local officials remind Pennsylvanians to vote in person by mail ballot for municipal election

The option to vote in person by mail ballot is available through Oct. 26.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Local officials are reminding Pennsylvanians to vote in person by mail ballot at their county election office or satellite election office ahead of the Nov. 2 municipal election.

The option to vote in person by mail ballot is available through Oct. 26, which is the deadline to apply for a mail ballot for the election.

“Voting in person by mail ballot before Election Day is an easy and convenient option for voters who do not want to return their ballot by mail and who cannot or do not want to go to the polls on Election Day,” said Veronica Degraffenreid, the acting secretary of state said in a press release

Ballots can be hand-delivered to county election offices or other designated locations.

Pennsylvanians also have the option of voting by mail or in person at their polling place on Election Day where polling places will be open in every county from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Municipal elections are important because they determine who will make the decisions that affect voters’ daily lives, such as local tax rates, public school curricula and road maintenance schedules," said Degraffenreid.

Jerry Feaser, the director of Dauphin County bureau registration elections says apply as soon as possible for your mail-in ballot to ensure your voice is heard.

"I really discourage waiting till the last moment," said Feaser regarding waiting until Oct 26. "With less than a week before the election, it's a little difficult for us to process that application that we receive on the last day.".

For more information on voting by mail-in or absentee ballot, visit here.