Pennsylvanians rally against Doug Mastriano's campaign for governor

Members of the Black and Latinx communities voiced their disapproval with Mastriano on Thursday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dozens of Pennsylvanians representing a variety of minority communities gathered at the steps of the State Capitol to protest Senator Doug Mastriano's bid for governor.

Members of the Black and Latinx community as well as immigrants, gathered in Harrisburg on Thursday to express their displeasure with Republican Senator Mastriano.

The protesters wore pieces of tape over their mouths and later tore them off. This was a symbolic rebuke of Mastriano and other far-right politicians' efforts to silence the Black and Latinx vote.

"We want to see Mastriano and other members of congress held accountable for the January 6 attacks," said CASA in Action Advocacy Specialist Maria Diaz Peon.

Diaz Peon's comments are in response to Mastriano allegedly spending over $3,000 to bus over 100 Trump supporters to D.C. on Jan. 6. Mastriano was also seen crossing police barricades at the insurrection.

"We want Mastriano to admit to the public that he did something wrong," said Diaz Peon. "We want Mastriano to be removed from the state Senate, and we want Mastriano to be prosecuted for the part he played in the January 6 attacks."