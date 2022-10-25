Divide in Pennsylvania voters as Senate Election draws closer

Voters react to the contested state senate race between John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz as the two debated Tuesday night.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — "Aye, I really like this guy though 'cause you know he's legit, you know he's been around, and he's doing his thing for Pennsylvania," said Joe Carr, East Stroudsburg.

The battle between Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat is heating up, according to Carr.

This will be his first time voting, and he's going blue, picking John Fetterman.

"What I see him advertise on TV, stuff that I heard about him, I like him," said Carr. "Oz, just from New Jersey somewhere, you know, came out the woodwork."

Jack Thomas of Lancaster County already sent in his vote for Senate. He is also backing Fetterman.

"First of all, Oz has no track record at all. So he'll say anything, and we can't check," said Thomas. "Fetterman. Obviously, he's trying to release the low-level marijuana possession offenses. They should have never been in prison or in jail in the first place, so I'm ok with that."

But not everyone believes John Fetterman is the answer.

Kathleen from Monroe County says Mehmet Oz could be the fresh face Pennsylvania voters need.

"I think he has more experience with people today and what's going on in the world," said Kathleen.

"There's Just certain things going on in the country now that I'm not very happy about," said Diane, an Oz supporter from East Stroudsburg.

She plans to vote red and hopefully sees a change in her surrounding area that she doesn't think Fetterman can make happen.

"Fetterman is at a little bit of a disadvantage because he has a health condition," says Diane.

Election day is Tuesday, November 8th, and polling places will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.