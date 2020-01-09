Pennsylvania Supreme Court will hear another election-related lawsuit

The court is taking over a suit filed by the state Democratic Party amid a partisan fight over fixing glitches in the state's fledgling mail-in voting law

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s highest court is taking over another election-related lawsuit, this one filed by the state Democratic Party amid a partisan fight over fixing glitches and gray areas in the battleground state’s fledgling mail-in voting law.

Briefs are due Sept. 8, the state Supreme Court said in its Tuesday order.

The Democratic Party’s lawsuit asks the court to order an extension of Pennsylvania’s Election Day-deadline to count mailed-in ballots, a similar request to one in a lawsuit already taken up by the state Supreme Court.