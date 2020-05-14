PA State House 104th District election

Rep. Susan Helm (R) of the 104th District is defending her seat against two newcomers in the 2020 election.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania's 104th House District covers parts of Dauphin and Lebanon Counties.

Patty Smith (D) is a Dauphin County native who has lived in the area all of her life. Her family has owned and operated a business for three generations, starting with her grandfather in 1956. Smith also owns a business of her own.

Smith has focused her career on helping the community and improving local government. She has worked with non-profits and in local government management.

Smith also volunteers her time to promote and help other causes in the community including smart land use, traffic solutions, and animal rescue.

She also works with Rock the Capital, a government watchdog group fighting and exposing government corruption and waste of taxpayer money.

Smith has advocated and will continue to fight for a transparent government. If elected she'll work to expand whistleblower protection and to make it easier for constituents to report issues they see.

Patty Smith believes the people of Pennsylvania pay too many taxes and will work to reprioritize how the government spends the money it already has.

Smith is also a strong supporter of the 2nd Amendment, having grown up in a family of hunters and being a gun owner herself.

Stauffer stands for three main things: property tax elimination, jobs in PA, and education.

He wants to make sure seniors and families don't lose their homes because of high tax rates. Stauffer believes the state has an unfavorable business climate and wants to change that.

Stauffer also wants to improve the quality of education in schools.

Susan Helm is a Republican seeking re-election in 2020 for the 104th District. She was elected to the District in 2007.

Helm currently serves on the Tourism & Recreational Development Committee and is chair of the Urban Affairs Committee.

When Helm won the District seat in 2007, she became the first woman to serve in the Legislature in Dauphin County history.

As proof of her commitment to her constituents, Helm points to the passage of recent state budgets as a positive indication of how things are changing for the better for taxpayers.