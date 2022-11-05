Pennsylvania Senate primary election candidate guide

Here are top five polling Pa. Senate candidates, and where they stand on five separate issues.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s primary elections will be held on Tuesday, May 17.

According to the latest RealClearPolitics poll, five candidates—two Democrats and three Republicans—are polling above 10%.

The frontrunning Republican candidates are celebrity TV host Dr. Mehmet Oz, hedge fund manager David McCormick and conservative political commentator Kathy Barnette.

Here are their stances on five major issues:

Economy

Education

Dr. Mehmet Oz (R) wants to stop schools from “indoctrinating children with an anti-American ideology.”

wants to stop schools from “indoctrinating children with an anti-American ideology.” Kathy Barnette (R) believes in school choice and would ban the teaching of critical race theory in schools.

believes in school choice and would ban the teaching of critical race theory in schools. David McCormick (R) wants to fight school “wokeness.”

wants to fight school “wokeness.” Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) wants equality in education.

wants equality in education. Rep. Conor Lamb (D) wants free universal preschool and two years of community college, as well as LGBTQ protections in schools and elsewhere. He has previously said in a debate, "[Republicans] are going after children, kids who may have questions that might seem unusual to a lot of families, but they have them. If that's your kid and you're their parent, you want to make sure you get those questions answered by people who know what they're talking about.”

Energy/climate

Guns

Dr. Mehmet Oz (R) is against additional gun relations and red-flag laws, gun control laws that permits police or family members to petition a state court to order the temporary removal of firearms from a person who may present a danger to others or themselves.

is against additional gun relations and red-flag laws, gun control laws that permits police or family members to petition a state court to order the temporary removal of firearms from a person who may present a danger to others or themselves. Kathy Barnette (R) supports gun ownership rights and would support legislation that creates reciprocity for concealed carry permits nationwide. She has previously said in a debate, “Right now we have over 300,000 laws on the books regulating the 2nd Amendment. So are we trying to say that 300 and one more law is going to do the trick? I don’t think so.”

supports gun ownership rights and would support legislation that creates reciprocity for concealed carry permits nationwide. She has previously said in a debate, “Right now we have over 300,000 laws on the books regulating the 2nd Amendment. So are we trying to say that 300 and one more law is going to do the trick? I don’t think so.” David McCormick (R) supports gun ownership rights.

supports gun ownership rights. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) has said he wants to reduce gun violence.

has said he wants to reduce gun violence. Rep. Conor Lamb (D) supports universal background checks and reducing gun violence.

Abortion