PA Senate District 33: Doug Mastriano (R) vs. Rich Sterner (D)

Both candidates are in their first general election. Mastriano won the seat in a special election to replace Rich Alloway in 2019.

In the race for the Pennsylvania State Senate seat in the 33st District, Republican incumbent Doug Mastriano is seeking to win his first full term against Adams County Democrat Rich Sterner.

Mastriano won the seat in a special election in 2019 to replace retiring senator Rich Alloway. He is one of Governor Tom Wolf's most outspoken critics in how the governor has handled Pennsylvania's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mastriano has also introduced legislation to strengthen laws against abortion and is opposed to same-sex marriage.

Sterner is a former principal at Biglerville High School, and is currently a member of the Bermudian Springs School Board.

The 33rd District covers all of Adams County, plus parts of Cumberland, Franklin, and York Counties.

Senator Mastriano and Mr. Sterner were sent questionnaires from FOX43 about their candidacy and stances on issues. Mr. Sterner returned the questionnaire with his responses.

1. Why do you want to represent the PA Senate 33rd District?

RICH STERNER: I will represent everyone in Senate District 33 with leadership, integrity, compassion, and honor. I will work to solve problems, not point fingers. There is too much partisan bickering in Harrisburg and we need to change that. I will look to the furthest point down the road in search of long term solutions. One of my favorite quotes is “seek to understand, then seek to be understood.”

2. What area of public policy are you most passionate about and why?

RICH STERNER: Education because of my 25 years as a history teacher, middle school principal, and high school principal. Education is the keystone to success. Once you have gained the right education, it will stay with you all through your life.

3. Name three goals you wish to accomplish in the next term if elected?

RICH STERNER: My top three goals are (1) COVID-19 work to influence the federal government and the states to solve problems collectively; be a leader in finding help for our local communities, improve systems such as unemployment insurance and broadband access for rural areas, and provide consistent, transparent messaging to my constituents; (2) provide health care that is not job dependent but available to all, coverage that is effective and efficient, lower prescription costs, and cover pre-existing conditions; and (3) create a world-class K-12 education ensuring fair and equitable funding, including property tax reform, while maintaining a high standard of local control. Fund charter schools and cyber charter schools by need, not for profit, and hold them accountable. Eliminate standardized testing and create an evaluation system based on graduation data rates and student performance beyond graduation. Provide training in high school and beyond for jobs necessary in our local industries, businesses, and farms.

4. What is the biggest challenge facing Pennsylvanians in the next couple of years?

RICH STERNER: We need to immediately address the COVID-19 pandemic and get Pennsylvanians working, doing so within the recommended guidelines of experts. We must listen to the experts or we will never be able to move forward. Second, we must fix the systems the pandemic highlighted that are not working, the Workers’ Compensation Insurance system; Health Care that is not job dependent, healthcare that provides efficient and effective coverage, lowers prescription costs, and covers pre-existing conditions; and provide broadband access to our rural areas.

5. COVID-19 will continue to be a part of our lives in 2021 and beyond. What should Pennsylvania’s top priorities be as it relates to the pandemic?

RICH STERNER: We must work on navigating threats, social and cultural influences on behavior, science communication, moral decision-making, leadership, and stress and coping. Historically, infectious diseases have been responsible for the greatest human death tolls. We should consider the creation of ethical guidelines for governments, healthcare systems, and clinicians to be used in planning for and responding to a pandemic.

6. Dr. Deborah Birx of the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force praised Pennsylvania for how it has handled the COVID-19 pandemic. How would you assess the commonwealth’s response?

RICH STERNER: I commend Governor Wolf and Dr. Rachel Levine in their efforts during the pandemic. I do wish the governor had been more transparent in some of his decisions, but overall Pennsylvania is, according to Wolf, just one of three states to witness a downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases for more than 42 days. The other two states are Montana and Hawaii. The governor credits the choices made and the science-based approach to reopening the state and I agree.

7. What needs to be done in order to improve Pennsylvania’s economy?

RICH STERNER: Our primary role in shaping the economy and promoting businesses is through our investments in education and training, transportation infrastructure, and health care.

8. Social unrest has played out in front of us as citizens protest the killings of George Floyd, Breanna Taylor, and other Black men and women. What changes are needed to state laws as it relates to criminal justice reform?

RICH STERNER: Systemic reform is needed; it’s not just police brutality, racism in police departments, reform in prisons. We need Systemic Change. It must begin in Washington, DC, and continue through to Harrisburg and our local governments. We need Restorative Justice.

9. What changes would you make to Pennsylvania’s unemployment compensation system?

RICH STERNER: Upgrade the information technology system and hire competent IT staff. Then increase training and the number of customer service personnel.

10. Are you confident in the security and results of this election?