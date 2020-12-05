Pennsylvania 13th District Senate race

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania Senate District 13 covers parts of Lancaster County including: Bart, Colerain, Conestoga, Drumore, East Drumore, East Lampeter, Eden, Fulton, Lancaster, Leacock, Little Britain, Manheim, Manor, Martic, Paradise, Pequea, Providence, Sadsbury, Salisbury, Strasburg, Upper Leacock and West Lampeter Townships. Additionally it covers Christiana, Millersville, Quarryville and Strasburg Boroughs and Lancaster city.
Republican (incumbent):
Sen. Scott Martin is seeking reelection after winning his first term representing the 13th Senatorial District in November 2016.
Democrats:
Craig Lehman is running for election to the Pennsylvania State Senate to represent District 13. Lehman was reelected in November to serve his third four-year term as a Lancaster County Commissioner.
Janet Diaz is running for for election to the Pennsylvania State Senate to represent District 13. Diaz has served on Lancaster city council since 2018. She works at Lancaster General Hospital as a stroke registrar medical analyst and is a member of local advocacy organizations including the Latino Caucus of Lancaster County.