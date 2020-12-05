Pennsylvania 13th District Senate race

Two democrats, Craig Lehman and Janet Diaz, are running to compete against republican state senator Scott Martin to represent District 13.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania Senate District 13 covers parts of Lancaster County including: Bart, Colerain, Conestoga, Drumore, East Drumore, East Lampeter, Eden, Fulton, Lancaster, Leacock, Little Britain, Manheim, Manor, Martic, Paradise, Pequea, Providence, Sadsbury, Salisbury, Strasburg, Upper Leacock and West Lampeter Townships. Additionally it covers Christiana, Millersville, Quarryville and Strasburg Boroughs and Lancaster city.

Republican (incumbent):

Sen. Scott Martin is seeking reelection after winning his first term representing the 13th Senatorial District in November 2016.

Democrats:

Craig Lehman is running for election to the Pennsylvania State Senate to represent District 13. Lehman was reelected in November to serve his third four-year term as a Lancaster County Commissioner.