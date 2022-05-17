Carrie DelRosso wins Republican nomination for Lt. Governor

DelRosso (R-Allegheny, Westmoreland) won the Pennsylvania Republican Primary race for lieutenant governor on Tuesday, defeating eight other candidates.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania state representative Carrie DelRosso (R-Allegheny, Westmoreland) won the Pennsylvania Republican Primary race for lieutenant governor on Tuesday, defeating eight other candidates.

She, along with Republican governor nominee Doug Mastriano, will now face off against Austin Davis and Josh Shapiro, who secured the Democratic nominations for lieutenant governor and governor, respectively.

Scranton native DelRosso has represented District 33 in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives since December 2020. Her current term ends in November of this year.

As a state representative, DelRosso serves as the secretary of the Urban Affairs Committee and is a member of three other committees: the Aging & Older Adult Services Committee, the Gaming Oversight Committee, and the Human Services Committee.