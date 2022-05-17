Pa. Dept. of State provides Primary Election night update

Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman is set to provide an update on the election in Pennsylvania at a press conference.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of State provided a Primary Election night update.

Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman spoke at a press conference at 9:00 PM on May 17 to provide an update on the election in Pennsylvania.

During that update, she acknowledged that Lancaster County was among three Pennsylvania counties that had voting issues on Tuesday.

In Lancaster County, the Lancaster County Board of Elections announced that there were issues with at least 21,000 mail-in ballots in the county, only of which a third were scanning properly.

Chapman says some polling locations opened late in Berks County, and were forced to stay open until 9:00 p.m. after reporting long lines.