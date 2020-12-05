Rep. Keith Gillespie is unopposed for PA House District 47

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The 47th Legislative district covers parts of York County including; Conewago, East Manchester, Hellam and Manchester Townships and Hallam, Manchester, Mount Wolf, North York, Wrightsville and York Haven boroughs. It also covers portions of Springettsbury Township.
Republican (Incumbent*)
Keith Gillespie is a Republican living in York County. He has represented the 47th district for nine terms, having first been elected in 2002.
Gillespie graduated from Solanco High School in 1970. He attended Keystone Junior College and Franklin and Marshall College, studying biology and business administration. After college, Gillespie was drawn to the health care field through his desire to help people. In 1972, he became one of the first certified paramedics in Pennsylvania through a national pilot program. In 1978, Gillespie started Lancaster Medical Transport Inc. that later became part of White Rose Ambulance based in York County. Gillespie built the business to 15 full- and part-time employees and managed the company's payroll, marketing, bookkeeping and scheduling.
During his time in office, Gillespie has had the following bills signed into law:
- House Bill 2326/Act 162 of 2004 - Allows the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) to regulate the process by which harvested big game is reported, thereby opening the door to new technologies such as internet and touch-tone telephone reporting.
- House Bill 735/Act 107 of 2011 - Removed the existing hunting license display requirement while still requiring hunters and trappers to provide proof of licensure if asked.
- House Bill 1617/Act 146 of 2012 - Requires suspension of driver’s license for failure to pay court ordered restitution involving vehicle-related fines.
- House Bill 1868/Act 161 of 2012 - Allows students in cosmetology schools to take the written portion of their various licensing examinations prior to completion of their schooling.
- House Bill 1425/Act 113 of 2013 - Establishes the Higher Education Eligibility Act to ensure barber, cosmetology, and nursing school students continue to be eligible to receive Federal student loans.
- House Bill 1056/Act 7 of 2014 - Establishes a new temporary volunteer dental license.
- House Bill 794/Act 18 of 2016 - Gives 54 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties, including York County, the option to increase their maximum hotel room tax from 3 percent to 5 percent.
He is running unopposed.