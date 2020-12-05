Rep. Keith Gillespie is unopposed for PA House District 47

Keith Gillespie is a Republican living in York County. He has represented the 47th district for nine terms, having first been elected in 2002.

Gillespie graduated from Solanco High School in 1970. He attended Keystone Junior College and Franklin and Marshall College, studying biology and business administration. After college, Gillespie was drawn to the health care field through his desire to help people. In 1972, he became one of the first certified paramedics in Pennsylvania through a national pilot program. In 1978, Gillespie started Lancaster Medical Transport Inc. that later became part of White Rose Ambulance based in York County. Gillespie built the business to 15 full- and part-time employees and managed the company's payroll, marketing, bookkeeping and scheduling.