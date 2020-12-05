PA State House District 78 - Rep. Jesse Topper

Republican Rep. Jesse Topper is unopposed in the April 28 primary.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The 78th Legislative district covers parts of Bedford, Franklin and Fulton counties.

The district covers Montgomery, Peters and Warren Townships and Mercersburg in Franklin County.

Republican (Incumbent*):

Rep. Jesse Topper was first elected in 2014 to the 78th Legislative District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

He serves on the House Appropriations, Education, Judiciary, Liquor Control and Rules committees. Rep. Topper is also a Deputy Whip.

Topper resides in Bedford County with his wife and their two sons.