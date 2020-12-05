Doug Mastriano seeking re-election for state 33rd Senate seat against Democrat Richard Sterner

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania State Senate District 33 includes all of Adams County and parts of Cumberland, Franklin and York counties.

Doug Mastriano is a Republican seeking re-election for Pennsylvania's 33rd District Senate seat. He was elected in May 2019 after winning a special election to fill the vacancy due to the retirement of Sen. Rich Alloway.

Mastriano served in the Army for more than 30 years before retiring in 2017.