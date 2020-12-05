x
Skip Navigation

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

elections

Doug Mastriano seeking re-election for state 33rd Senate seat against Democrat Richard Sterner

Republican Doug Mastriano and Democrat Richard Sterner are the candidates for the 33rd Senatorial District.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania State Senate District 33 includes all of Adams County and parts of Cumberland, Franklin and York counties. 

Republican (*incumbent):

Credit: Sen. Doug Mastriano

Doug Mastriano is a Republican seeking re-election for Pennsylvania's 33rd District Senate seat. He was elected in May 2019 after winning a special election to fill the vacancy due to the retirement of Sen. Rich Alloway.
Mastriano served in the Army for more than 30 years before retiring in 2017. 

Democrat:

Credit: Richard Sterner


Richard Sterner is a Democrat and current vice president of the Bermudian Springs School Board. Sterner is a retired teacher and principal.
Find out where Richard Sterner stands on the issues.