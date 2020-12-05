Pennsylvania 15th District State Senate race

Republican Sen. John DiSanto is seeking re-election to the state Senate. George Scott and Alvin Taylor will face off in the Democratic primary.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania’s 15th Senate District covers all of Perry County as well as Harrisburg; Derry, East Hanover, Halifax, Jackson, Jefferson, Lower Paxton, Lykens, Middle Paxton, Mifflin, Reed, Rush, South Hanover, Susquehanna, Upper Paxton, Washington, Wayne, West Hanover, Wiconiscio and Williams Townships; and Berrysburg, Dauphin, Elizabethville, Gratz, Halifax, Hummelstown, Lykens, Millersburg, Penbrook, Pillow and Williamstown boroughs in Dauphin County.

Republican Candidate (Incumbent*):

Sen. John DiSanto is a Republican from Dauphin County seeking re-election to a second four-year term. DiSanto won the seat in 2016, defeating then-incumbent Democrat Rob Teplitz.

"Since my election in 2016, I have fought every day to limit government, create more jobs, ensure opportunity for everyone, stop tax increases, and invest in public education,” Senator DiSanto said in a YouTube video announcing his re-election campaign. "We have made a lot of progress for Dauphin and Perry counties, but our fight will continue. That’s why I am running for re-election. Big government forces have pledged millions of dollars to defeat me, but I will not stop fighting for the families and values of the 15th District."

Born and raised in Harrisburg, John graduated from Central Dauphin High School and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration with a focus on Urban Planning.

John is married to his wife Maria. They have two grown children, Alessandro and Bianca.

Democrat Candidates:

George Scott is a Democrat from Dauphin County who served in the Army for 20 years with multiple deployments to the Middle East.

“I am running to restore integrity to our political process, support high-quality public education, and ensure that quality health care is affordable and accessible,” Scott said in a Facebook post announcing his candidacy. “To put it simply, my goal is to improve the lives of Pennsylvania’s residents.”

Born in Adams County, Scott graduated from Georgetown University. After serving in the U.S. Army he worked with the Central Intelligence Agency as a staff operations officer and later worked as a government contractor in Iraq. He returned to south central Pennsylvania and became a pastor.

Scott narrowly lost when he ran against U.S. Rep. Scott Perry in 2018 for Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District.

Scott and his wife Donna live in Harrisburg and have two college-aged children.