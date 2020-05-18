Paul Daigle (D) - U.S. House District 11

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Paul Daigle ( Democratic Party ) is running for election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania's 11th Congressional District . He is on the ballot in the Democratic primary on June 2, 2020 .

According to Ballotpedia, Daigle was born in New Bedford, Massachusetts. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Gordon College in 1997 and a graduate degree from Eastern University in 2011. Daigle’s career experience includes working at 28 non-profit and civic organizations as a volunteer, intern, staff member, executive director, and board member.