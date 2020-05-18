Paul Daigle (D) - U.S. House District 11

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Paul Daigle (Democratic Party) is running for election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania's 11th Congressional District. He is on the ballot in the Democratic primary on June 2, 2020.
According to Ballotpedia, Daigle was born in New Bedford, Massachusetts. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Gordon College in 1997 and a graduate degree from Eastern University in 2011. Daigle’s career experience includes working at 28 non-profit and civic organizations as a volunteer, intern, staff member, executive director, and board member.
Daigle completed Ballotpedia's Candidate Connection survey in 2020. Click here to read the survey answers.
SOURCE: Ballotpedia