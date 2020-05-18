Patty Smith seeks to unseat Rep. Susan Helm in PA House District 104

The Democrat is running for the right to challenge the Republican incumbent, who must first ward off a fellow member of the GOP in the primary

Pennsylvania's 104th House District covers parts of Dauphin and Lebanon Counties.

Patty Smith (D) is a Dauphin County native who has lived in the area all of her life. Her family has owned and operated a business for three generations, starting with her grandfather in 1956. Smith also owns a business of her own.

Smith has focused her career on helping the community and improving local government. She has worked with non-profits and in local government management.

Smith also volunteers her time to promote and help other causes in the community including smart land use, traffic solutions, and animal rescue.

She also works with Rock the Capital, a government watchdog group fighting and exposing government corruption and waste of taxpayer money.

Smith has advocated and will continue to fight for a transparent government. If elected she'll work to expand whistleblower protection and to make it easier for constituents to report issues they see.

Patty Smith believes the people of Pennsylvania pay too many taxes and will work to reprioritize how the government spends the money it already has.