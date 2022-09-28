Pa. State Troopers Association splits ticket, endorses Shapiro and Oz

The association endorsed Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz for Senate and Democrat Attorney General Josh Shapiro for governor.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA) announced Wednesday who they will be endorsing for U.S. Senate and governor.

The association endorsed Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz for Senate and Democrat Attorney General Josh Shapiro for governor.

“Attorney General Josh Shapiro has shown his support time and time again for the men and women of the Pennsylvania State Police during his tenure as the state’s attorney general,” said PSTA President David Kennedy.

“His leadership, experience and knowledge of Pennsylvania’s laws will best serve our Troopers as they continue to provide the citizens of Pennsylvania a safe and secure environment to live and work," he continued.

PSTA President Kennedy also explained the reasoning behind the association's backing of Oz, "The PSTA is proud to endorse Dr. Mehmet Oz for U.S. Senate. Dr. Oz has shown that he is, and will continue to be, a strong champion for law enforcement officers and their families in Pennsylvania."

“At a time when the law enforcement community is facing its greatest challenges, we need people who will advocate for the tools and resources that will keep the men and women of the Pennsylvania State Police safe as they serve our commonwealth," he said in a statement to the public.

The PSTA consists of 4,300 active and retired State Police Troopers.