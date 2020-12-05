PA State House District 13

Republican John Lawrence is running for re-election against Richard Ruggieri for the 13th State House Seat.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The 13th Legislative district of Pennsylvania covers parts of Lancaster County such as Sadsbury Township and Christiana borough. It also covers portions of Chester County including East Nottingham, Elk, Franklin, Highland, Londonderry and London Grove.

Candidates:

John Lawrence, who serves as the current district representative, was elected in 2010. He is a lifelong resident of southern Chester County.

Lawrence has written legislation combining redundant government services, eliminating government waste, and requiring legislators to submit for drug testing.

He also authored Act 102 of 2018. This legislation eliminated the possibility of domestic violence victims being required to financially support their convicted abuser.

He serves on six committees in the House: Appropriations, Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Government Oversight, Professional Licensure, Transportation, and Rules.

Prior to his election to the state House, Lawrence worked in the private sector as an account officer for J.P. Morgan Chase. He is a graduate of Wilmington Christian School in Hockessin, Delaware, and Penn State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business.



He lives in West Grove with his wife, Rebecca and their two daughters.

Richard Ruggieri, an assistant vice president of IT Service Management, and former veteran of the United States Air Force.

He advocates for education and job training, property tax reform and stewardship of natural resources.