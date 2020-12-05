PA State House District 103: Democratic incumbent Patty Kim

Kim is running for re-election on the Democratic ticket for a seat she's held since 2013

In the primary for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives District 103 race, Democratic incumbent Patty Kim is running for re-election to a seat she's held since 2013, when incumbent Democrat Ron Buxton retired.

Community activist Kevin Maxson is challenging Kim in the Democratic primary.

The 103rd District covers the city of Harrisburg, Swatara Township, and the boroughs of Highspire, Steelton, and Paxtang.

Before joining the State House, Kim served two three-year terms on the Harrisburg City Council, where she was the vice-president.

When she won her seat, Kim, who is Korean-American, became the first Asian-American to serve in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

During her tenure in the House, Kim has served as a member of the the Appropriations, Education, Local Government and Transportation committees. She is one of the leaders in efforts to increase the minimum wage in Pennsyvlania from $7.25 an hour to $15 an hour.

She has also sponsored legislation that would expunge the criminal records of persons convicted of non-violent crimes who do not commit another crime for at least seven years.

Before she got into politics, Kim spent 10 years as a television news reporter and anchor.